Tatjana Maria top seed for Mumbai Open

Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) Germany’s world No 73 Tatjana Maria got the top billing for the fourth WTA 125 Mumbai Open slated at the Cricket Club of India from February 1-9.

"Some of the most talented players from across the globe will battle it out for top honours, whilst the Indian contingent have been given wildcards for the Mumbai Open,” the organisers said in a statement on Thursday.

The wildcard entries for Indian players will be announced here on Friday.

Maria, who has achieved the career-high ranking of 42, is one of the six female players ever to have reached a Wimbledon final over the age of 34 in the 2022 edition.

She has also won the 2023 and 2024 Copa Colsanitas WTA 250 Event in Colombia on clay and will be aiming to win her fourth singles title.

The defending champion of the event, Lativa’s Darja Semenistaja and Philippines’ Alexandra Eala, who has been selected by Rafael Nadal to train at his academy, will also compete in the event.

The main draw of the event will start from February 3. PTI DDV TAP