Tazmin Brits fifty carries SA to 177/6 against India in 2nd T20I

Chennai, Jul 7 (PTI) Tazmin Brits made a well-timed fifty as South Africa posted a competitive 177 for 6 against India in the second women’s T20I here on Sunday.

Brits (52, 39 balls, 6x4, 1x6) received good support from Anneke Bosch (40) and skipper Laura Wolvaardt (22).

For India, spinner Deepti Sharma (2/20) and pacer Pooja Vastrakar (2/37) led the bowling chart.

SA are leading the three-match series 1-0.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 177 for 6 in 20 overs (Tazmin Brits 52, Anneke Bosch 40, Laura Wolvaardt 22; Deepti Sharma 2/20, Pooja Vastrakar 2/37). PTI UNG PDS PDS