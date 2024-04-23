TCS World 10K: New starting point, meticulous arrangements in place

Bengaluru, Apr 23 (PTI) The 16th edition of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru will have a new starting point this time, the organisers said while detailing the meticulous arrangements in place for the race on Sunday.

This year over 28000 registered participants will start the race from Cubbon Road outside the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground.

The pre-race venue for all runners is Rajendra Sinhji Army Officers Institute (RSAOI) and the post-race engagements will be held at the Manekshaw Ground, said organisers on Tuesday.

A World Athletic Gold Label Race, the TCS 10K will have competitions across – 10K (Open and Elite), Majja Run, Champions with Disability and the Silvers' Run.

Speaking at the technical press meet, Race Director, Hugh Jones said: "This year's race is using a lot of the same roads, but with a different balance to it. The new start and finish are pretty much on high ground.

"But the course goes out and back a few times, so it will be interesting to see how participants will pace themselves in the final stretch." For the race day, the organisers have also set up a mini hospital with 30 beds and five medical stations every two kilometers along the route. PTI UNG SSC SSC