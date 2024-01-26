Tea Scoreboard: IND vs ENG, Day-2

Hyderabad, Jan 26 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the opening Test between India and England here on Friday.

England 1st innings: 246 all out India 1st innings: (Overnight 119/1) Yashasvi Jaiswal c and b Root 80 Rohit Sharma c Stokes b Jack Leach 24 Shubman Gill c Duckett b Tom Hartley 23 KL Rahul c Rehan Ahmed b Tom Hartley 86 Shreyas Iyer c Tom Hartley b Rehan Ahmed 35 Ravindra Jadeja batting 45 Srikar Bharat batting 9 Extras: (B-1, LB-2, NB-2, W-2) 7 Total: (for 5 wickets in 76 overs) 309 Fall of wickets: 1-80, 2-123, 3-159, 4-223, 5-288.

Bowling: Mark Wood 9-0-35-0, Tom Hartley 23-0-113-2, Jack Leach 18-4-44-1, Rehan Ahmed 15-3-77-1, Joe Root 11-1-37-1. PTI APA APA