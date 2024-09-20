Sports

Tea Scoreboard: India vs Bangladesh First Test, Day 2

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Chennai, Sep 20 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on day two of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Friday.

India 1st Innings (Overnight 339/6; 80 overs): Yashasvi Jaiswal c Islam b Rana 56 Rohit Sharma c Shanto b Mahmud 6 Shubman Gill c Das b Mahmud 0 Virat Kohli c Das b Mahmud 6 Rishabh Pant c Das b Mahmud 39 KL Rahul c Hasan b Mehidy 16 Ravindra Jadeja c Das b Taskin 86 Ravichandran Ashwin c Shanto b Taskin 113 Akash Deep c Shanto b Taskin 17 Jasprit Bumrah c Hasan b Mahmud 7 Mohammed Siraj not out 0 Extras (B-18, LB-7, NB-4, W-1) 30 Total (all out in 91.2 overs) 376 Fall of Wickets: 1-14, 2-28, 3-34, 4-96, 5-144, 6-144, 7-343, 8-367, 9-374.

Bowling: Taskin Ahmed 21-4-55-3, Hasan Mahmud 22.2-4-83-5, Nahid Rana 18-2-82-1, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 21-2-77-1, Shakib Al Hasan 8-0-50-0, Mominul Haque 1-0-4-0.

Bangladesh 1st Innings: Shadman Islam b Bumrah 2 Zakir Hasan b Akash Deep 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto batting 15 Mominul Haque b Akash Deep 0 Mushfiqur Rahim c Rahul b Bumrah 8 Shakib Al Hasan c Pant b Jadeja 32 Litton Das c (sub) Jurel b Jadeja 22 Mehidy Hasan Miraz batting 12 Hasan Mahmud c Kohli b Bumrah 9 Extras (LB-2, NB-2) 4 Total (For Eight Wickets in 36.5 overs) 112 Fall of Wickets: 1-2, 2-22, 3-22, 4-36, 5-40, 6-91, 7-92, 8-112.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 6.5-1-28-3, 9-1-26-1, Akash Deep 5-0-19-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 9-3-19-0, Ravindra Jadeja 7-2-18-2. PTI TAP

Subscribe