Tea Scoreboard: India vs Bangladesh First Test, Day 3

Chennai, Sep 21 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on day three of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: 376 Bangladesh 1st Innings: 149 India 2nd Innings: 287/4d Yashasvi Jaiswal c Das b Rana 10 Rohit Sharma c Hasan b Taskin 5 Shubman Gill not out 119 Virat Kohli lbw Mehidy 17 Rishabh Pant c&b Mehidy 109 KL Rahul not out 22 Extras: 5 (lb-4, w-1) Total: 287/4d in 64 overs Fall of Wickets: 1-15, 2-28, 3-67, 4-234 Bowling: Taskin Ahmed 7-1-22-1, Hasan Mahmud 11-1-43-0, Nahid Rana 6-0-21-1, Shakib Al Hasan 13-0-79-0, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 25-3-103-2, Mominul Haque 2-0-15-0.

Bangladesh 2nd Innings: Zakir Hasan not out 32 Shadman Islam not out 21 Extras: 3 (lb-3) Total: 56/0 in 13 overs Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 3-1-12-0, Mohammed Siraj 3-1-20-0, Akash Deep 4-0-14-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 3-0-7-0. PTI DDV