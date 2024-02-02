Tea Scoreboard: India vs England 2nd Test

Visakhapatnam, Feb 2 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of second Test between India and England here on Friday.

Scoreboard India 1st Innings Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 125 Rohit Sharma c Ollie Pope b Shoaib Bashir 14 Shubman Gill c Ben Foakes b James Anderson 34 Shreyas Iyer Ben Foakes b Hartley 27 Rajat Patidar batting 25 Extras (0) 0 Total (For 3 wickets in 63 Overs) 225 Fall of Wickets: 1-40, 2-89, 3-179 Bowling: James Anderson 11-1-24-1, Joe Root 12-0-53-0, Tom Hartley 18-2-74-1, Shoaib Bashir 20-0-70-1, Rehan Ahmed 2-0-4-0. PTI TAP