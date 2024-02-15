Tea Scoreboard: India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 1

Rajkot, Feb 15 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the third Test between India and England here on Thursday.

India 1st innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Root b Mark Wood 10 Rohit Sharma batting 97 Shubman Gill c Foakes b Mark Wood 0 Rajat Patidar c Duckett b Tom Hartley 5 Ravindra Jadeja batting 68 Extras: (LB-3 NB-2) 5 Total: (For 3 wickets in 52 Overs) 185 Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-24, 3-33.

Bowling: James Anderson 11-3-25-0, Mark Wood 12-1-49-2, Tom Hartley 17-2-55-1, Joe Root 7-1-36-0, Rehan Ahmed 5-0-17-0. PTI APA APA