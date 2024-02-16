Tea Scoreboard: India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 2

Rajkot, Feb 16 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on day 2 of the third Test between India and England here on Friday.

Advertisment

India 1st Innings (Overnight 326/5): Yashasvi Jaiswal c Root b Wood 10 Rohit Sharma c Stokes b Wood 131 Shubman Gill c Foakes b Wood 0 Rajat Patidar c Duckett b Hartley 5 Ravindra Jadeja c and b Root 112 Sarfaraz Khan run out 62 Kuldeep Yadav c Foakes b James Anderson 4 Dhruv Jurel c Foakes b Rehan Ahmed 46 Ravichandran Ashwin c James Anderson b Rehan Ahmed 37 Jasprit Bumrah lbw b Mark Wood 26 Mohammed Siraj not out 3 Extras: (B-2, LB-4, NB-2, W-1) 9 Total: (all out in 130.5 overs) 445 Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-24, 3-33, 4-237, 5-314, 6-331, 7-331,8-408, 9-415, 10-445.

Bowling: James Anderson 25-7-61-1, Mark Wood 27.5-2-115-4, Tom Hartley 40-7-109-1, Joe Root 16-3-70-1, Rehan Ahmed 22-2-85-2.

England 1st Innings: Zak Crawley not out 6 Ben Duckett not out 19 Extras: (NB-1, pen 5) 6 Total: (For no loss in 6 overs) 31 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 3-0-17-0, Mohammed Siraj 3-1-9 -0. PTI SSC SSC SSC