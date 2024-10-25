Tea scoreboard: India vs New Zealand, Day 2, 2nd Test

Pune, Oct 25 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the second Test between India and New Zealand here on Friday.

New Zealand 1st Innings 259 India 1st Innings: 156 all out in 45.3 overs New Zealand 2nd Innings: Tom Latham not out 37 Devon Conway lbw b Washington Sundar 17 Will Young lbw b Ashwin 23 Rachin Ravindra not out 7 Extras: (NB-1) 1 Total: (For 2 wickets in 20 overs) 85 Fall of wickets: 1/36 2/78 Bowling: Ravichandran Ashwin 7-0-34-1, Washington Sundar 8-0-19-1, Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-24-0, Jasprit Bumrah 2-0-8-0. PTI PDS PDS PDS