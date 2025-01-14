Rourkela, Jan 14 (PTI) Scottish forward Lee Morton scored a late goal to help Team Gonasika beat Soorma Hockey Club 2-1 in their men's Hockey India League (HIL) match here on Tuesday.

Morton (59th) struck just one minute before the final hooter after team-mate Nilam Sanjeep Xess' 33rd minute goal was cancelled out by Soorma's Pawan Rajbhar (48th).

After a goal-less first half, Xess broke the deadlock as his tap-in from a narrow angle got deflected from a Soorma defender and went in.

Two goals were scored in the fourth and final quarter as the two sides went for all out attacks.

Rajbhar restored parity early in the fourth quarter as he deflected with his reverse stick a powerful push from a team-mate from outside the circle.

But Team Gonasika had the last laugh as Morton scooped the ball over the Soorma goalkeeper from inside the circle to give his side all the three points.