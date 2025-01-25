Team Gonasika beat tabel-toppers Tamil Nadu Dragons 4-2 in men''s HIL

Rourkela, Jan 25 (PTI) Team Gonasika put up an impressive performance to defeat Tamil Nadu Dragons 4-2 in a Pool B match of the men's Hockey India League here on Saturday.

Gonasika's goals came from Araijeet Singh Hundal (14th minute), Jack Waller (45th), Tim Howard (50th), and Chandanda Nikkin Thimmaiah (51’st, while Amit Rohidas (8th) and Tom Craig (56th) found the net for the Dragons.

Despite the loss, Tamil Nadu Dragons held on to the top spot in the points table with 17 points from nine games. Team Gonasika, meanwhile, remained in seventh place with 10 points from nine matches.

Team Gonasika kicked off the match with a high-tempo, earning a penalty corner within the opening minute.

However, they couldn't make the most of this early opportunity, as Tamil Nadu Dragons displayed a strong defensive structure, successfully thwarting the threat.

The Dragons quickly turned defense into offense, launching a swift counterattack that earned them their first penalty corner of the match. Captain Amit Rohidas stepped up and brilliantly slotted the ball home with precision, giving his side an early 1-0 lead.

Buoyed by the advantage, Tamil Nadu Dragons shifted their strategy, focusing on controlling possession and dictating the tempo of the game.

Meanwhile, Gonasika, determined to fight back, leaned into a counterattacking style, which soon paid dividends as a well-executed play saw Struan Walker deliver a pinpoint pass to Hundal, who found space and unleashed a powerful shot, levelling the score with a clinical finish.

The thrilling first quarter came to a close with both teams locked at 1-1, setting the stage for an exciting battle ahead.

The second quarter saw both the teams engaging in early exchanges, with each side making several circle entries.

Team Gonasika came close to taking the lead multiple times and earned two penalty corners, but they were unable to capitalise on their chances.

Despite the attacking efforts from both the teams, the second quarter remained goalless, and the half-time score stayed level at 1-1.

Gonasika began the third quarter on an attacking note and won a penalty corner, but Tamil Nadu Dragons goalkeeper David Harte stretched to his left to make a good save and keep his team on level terms.

In the meantime, the Dragons increased their attacking intensity and tested Gonasika's defence on multiple occasions to put pressure back on them.

The strategy helped them win two back-to-back penalty corners, but they failed to covert any of them.

Gonasika eventually managed to break the deadlock when Jack Waller skillfully deflected a pass from Manpreet Singh to convert a penalty corner, putting his team ahead.

As the penultimate quarter came to a close, Gonasika held a 2-1 lead, setting up an intense final phase of the match.

With the scoreline in their favour, Gonasika came out firing in the fourth and final quarter, quickly extending their lead.

Captain Howard capitalised on a perfectly placed long pass from Jack Waller, deflecting it into the net to make it 3-1.

Just a minute later, Thimmaiah added another goal, finishing off an impressive team effort to push Gonasika's advantage to 4-1.

Facing a significant deficit, Tamil Nadu Dragons ramped up their intensity, shifting to a more aggressive attacking strategy.

Their efforts paid off when Craig managed to score, narrowing the gap to 4-2.

However, despite their push, this proved to be the final goal of the match, as Gonasika secured a well-earned 4-2 victory. PTI SSC SSC KHS