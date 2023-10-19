Team India players likely to get 2-3 day break after New Zealand game in Dharamsala

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) The members of the Indian cricket team in all likelihood will get a short break after World Cup clash against New Zealand on Sunday to spend some time with their families.

The World Cup is a long and arduous assignment and the seven-day gap between the contests against New Zealand (October 22) and England (October 29) will allow players a break.

Most of the players have been on the road since Asia Cup that was co-hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan between August 30 and September 17.

"The players are likely to have an option of dispersing to their respecting homes for a two or three-day break after the New Zealand game," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

With a seven-day gap between the two matches, it is only fair that players get some time with their families." It is understood that the players will assemble in Lucknow by October 26 for their next match.

The Indian team management has planned the practice sessions pretty well, keeping in mind the hectic travel schedule and the workload management of players, especially the fast bowlers.

India is the only team in the tournament that is scheduled to play all its nine league matches at nine different venues.

As per the pattern, the full Indian full team comes for nets 48 hours before the match while a day prior to the game, only the reserve players are seen in action.

Till now, the fast bowling unit hasn't been rotated but Hardik Pandya's left ankle twist does certainly opens up a few options which the team management might want to explore going into the business end of the tournament. PTI KHS KHS AT AT