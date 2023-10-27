Exclusive: Team India's success is written on the wall, on A4 sheets

Lucknow: Inspiration, dedication, and professionalism are the required ingredients for success and for repeating glorifying history. Team India’s run in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup is unchallenged so far.

One of the key factors of this fantastic journey is the healthy atmosphere of the dressing room. Besides team management and players, posters on the dressing room walls also help to lift the spirit of the team.

All the walls of the Indian dressing room have taped A4-size sheets in which inspiring messages read, "You are the best."

Another A-4 sheet in the dressing room gives a warm feeling about why they are in this room.

"Cricket is my first love," read another poster. This is the famous quote by the Jamaican 100-200-meter sprinter, Johan Blake.

One of the posters on the wall is dedicated to Virat Kohli. The picture on this poster shows Virat thanking the almighty after scoring big runs, and just below the picture text reads, “This man seems to have a target for the dinner.”

True, team India is dominantly performing as a unit in the World Cup. But the way Virat saved the day for India against Australia and finished against Afghanistan, it’s clear that he is playing the role of a rescuer rather than a chaser.

After the match against New Zealand, Indian coach Rahul Dravid said: "See the quality of watching a Jadeja bowl, a Santner bowl, or a Zampa bowl or watching Kane Williamson rotate the strike through the middle, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul bat against Australia. Those are skills as well. Those also need to come out and be shown and displayed.”

It is also amazing that a current player’s image is being used to inspire others in the dressing room.

Another poster has a quote from some unknown sporting star, which goes, “Good players inspire themselves. Great players inspire others.”

So far, Team India seems determined to repeat 2011. Its journey to repeat history is on the right path. However, the ultimate challenge is the knockout stage. How players and team management inspire each other to encounter that stage remains to be seen!