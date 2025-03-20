Sports

Team India to get Rs 58 crore cash reward from BCCI for CT victory

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Rohit Sharma Indian Cricket Team Champions Trophy

Indian cricket team celebrate holding the trophy after their win against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final cricket match, in Dubai, UAE.

New Delhi: The BCCI announced a cash reward of Rs 58 crore for the Indian cricket team that won the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this month in Dubai.

The Rohit Sharma-led India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the final to grab their third Champions Trophy title.

The financial windfall will cover the players, coaching and support staff, and members of the men's selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar. The Board did not give a break-up of the reward in its statement.

"Winning back-to-back ICC titles is special and this reward recognises Team India's dedication and excellence on the global stage," said BCCI president Roger Binny in a release. 

BCCI cricket Rohit Sharma Indian cricket team Indian cricket Roger Binny Champions Trophy Champions trophy 2025 2025 Champions Trophy