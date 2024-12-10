Team Manyavar, Team Aquarius take lead in Ashok Ruia Memorial Winter National Bridge

Pune, Dec 10 (PTI) Manyavar and Aquarius took the lead in the teams event of the Ashok Ruia Memorial Winter National Bridge Tournament here on Tuesday.

Team Manyavar, represented by Anil Padhye, Anand Samant, Sundaram Sridhar, Jitu Solanki and Rajesh Dalal, secured the top spot after four rounds with a strong score of 59.63 points.

Team Aquarius was placed second with 57.20 points, followed by Dhampur Sugar Mills at third position with 55.38 points.

The tournament is being played in a Swiss League format, with a total of seven rounds. The remaining three rounds will be played on Wednesday and the winning side will qualify directly for the trials for the Indian team selection for the World Championships.

Meanwhile, 83 pairs are competing in the mixed pairs event in which Kamna Sharma and Piyush Baroi took the lead after the initial rounds. The remaining rounds in mixed pairs will also be held on Wednesday.

Results (teams event): 1. Manyavar (59.63pts); 2. Aquarius (57.20pts); 3. Dhampur Sugar Mills (55.38pts); 4. Shree Cements (49.10pts); 5. Cogito (47.05pts). PTI DDV AM DDV AM AM