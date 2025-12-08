Team Mohota, Hemant Jalan in Ruia Gold Cup final; Swarnendu-Tolani clinch IMP pairs title

Kolkata, Dec 8 (PTI) Team Mohota produced the biggest upset of the Ashok Ruia Memorial Winter National Bridge Championship, knocking out defending champions Indian Railways 173-121 to storm into the final of the Gold Cup team event here on Monday.

Mohota will face Team Hemant Jalan in the title clash after the latter created a mild flutter by overcoming former champions and strong contenders Formidables 119-95 in the other semifinal at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town.

In the Phoenix Market City IMP pairs event, the duo of Swarnendu Banerjee and Raju Tolani emerged champions with 96.3 international match points (IMPs).

Swapan Desai and Pijush Kanti Baroi finished runners-up with 85.5 IMPs, while Wrik Chakraborty and Prasanta Bera secured third place with 79.9 IMPs.

Earlier, in the quarterfinals, Mohota beat Third Eye 134-86, Hemant Jalan defeated Monica Jajoo 166-95, Formidables outplayed Deepadhaar 194.25-86, and Indian Railways got past Shri Radhey 134-86.