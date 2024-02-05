Technology got it wrong on this occasion: Stokes on Crawley’s lbw decision

Visakhapatnam, Feb 5 (PTI) England captain Ben Stokes on Monday felt his opening batter Zak Crawley was at the receiving end of a ‘wrong’ DRS call for an LBW, after going down against India in the second Test.

Crawley was England’s best batter in the game, scoring 76 and 73 in his two innings.

On day four, he blended caution with aggression to put the Indian bowlers under pressure before being adjudged LBW off Kuldeep Yadav in a close DRS call before lunch.

On the sixth ball of his first over, Kuldeep got one to turn back in from middle stump. It seemed the ball was going down leg but DRS showed that it was hitting the leg-stump.

Stokes did not seem to agree with the DRS call.

“Technology in the game is obviously there. Everyone has an understanding of the reasons it can never be 100% which is why we have the umpire’s call. That’s why it’s in place. When it’s not 100% as everyone says, I don’t think it’s unfair for someone to say ‘I think the technology has got it wrong on this occasion’,” Stokes said after the 106-run loss.

“And that is my personal opinion. I will say that. But in a game full of ifs, buts and maybes, I am not going to say that the reason why we haven’t got the result we wanted. I’m just saying my personal opinion is that the technology has gone wrong on this occasion, and I think that’s fair to say.

“You can’t really do much with things that have been and gone. A decision has been made, and you can’t really overturn a decision that has been made. That is where I stand on that,” he said.

There is bit of virus going around in the team =========================== Stokes also informed that a couple of players in the squad woke up sick on Monday morning. It has been learnt that Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley, who all batted in the second innings, were not 100 percent.

“A couple woke up this morning not feeling great, and when everyone had the same symptoms you know there is something going around. There’s a bit of a virus going round, it’s not an excuse for the result or anything, because it’s a game full of ifs, buts and maybes.

“Something that is not ideal. You obviously want everyone to be 100% and feeling great. But proud that the guys who were feeling under the weather didn’t shy away from anything they needed to do and gave it their best,” said Stokes adding that Joe Root felt a lot better about his right little finger before walking out to bat on Monday.

Root did not take field in the last two session on Sunday. England will fly back to their training base in Abu Dhabi and will return to India for the third Test in Rajkot on February 12 or 13. The third Test begins on February 15. PTI BS ATK