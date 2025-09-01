Teen Indian player Maaya Rajeshwaran enters US Open junior singles 2nd round

New York, Sep 1 (PTI) Teenage Indian tennis player Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi overcame China's Zhang-Qian Wei to enter the second round of the junior girls' singles event at the US Open here.

The unseeded 16-year-old, who hails from Coimbatore and trained at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain, defeated her Chinese rival 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 in little over an hour and half riding on the points she converted on her first and second serves.

She will take on second-seeded Hannah Klugman of the United Kingdom in the second round.

Klugman decimated Aspen Schuman of the US 6-0, 6-2.

Revathi, who is emerging as a promising player, recently upset multiple senior players to make it to the semifinals of the Mumbai Open 2025 WTA125 tournament despite being unranked.