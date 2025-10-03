Teen sensation Anna Huang targets historic hat-trick at Hero Women''s Indian Open

Gurugram, Oct 3 (PTI) Sixteen-year-old Canadian Anna Huang, one of the brightest rising stars on the Ladies European Tour, will be aiming to script history at the Hero Women's Indian Open 2025 as she chases a rare hat-trick of titles.

Having triumphed in her last two starts -- in Spain and France -- Huang now eyes a third consecutive victory when the tournament tees off at the DLF Golf and Country Club, Gurugram, from October 9-12.

A win in India would place her in elite company, alongside France's Marie-Laure de Lorenzi (1989) and Denmark's Emily Kristine Pedersen (2020), as only the third player to achieve a three-peat on the LET.

Pedersen, notably a former Hero Women's Indian Open champion (2015), now competes on the LPGA Tour.

A victory this week would also strengthen Huang's bid for the LET Order of Merit, where she currently sits ninth.

The leader Mimi Rhodes, along with Shannon Tan, Cassandra Alexander and Sara Kouskova, are also in the field at HWIO 2025, setting the stage for a high-quality contest.

Turning professional earlier this year after finishing 29th at the 2024 LET Qualifying School, Huang has made waves in her rookie season.

She earned berths at both the U.S. Women’s Open and AIG Women's British Open, and although she missed the cuts, the exposure accelerated her progress.

She had a modest start with consistent cuts made and Top-20 finishes in the Australian Women’s Classic and Joburg Ladies Open.

After a steady European summer, highlighted by a T-7 at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open, her breakthrough came with back-to-back wins at the La Sella Championship and the Lacoste Ladies Open de France, making her only the second Canadian to win on the LET.

Huang is one of three players to have secured successive wins on the LET in 2025, alongside Mimi Rhodes (Ford Women’s NSW Open & Joburg Ladies Open) and Sara Kouskova (Jabra Ladies Open & Tenerife Women’s Open). All three will be top contenders in Gurugram.

Huang is also in the running for the Rookie of the Year award, and a win in India could catapult her into serious contention for the Order of Merit title, with three events still to follow -- the Wistron Ladies Open (Taipei), the Aramco China Championship and the Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open de Espana.

