Teen sensation Lilli Tagger knocks out former champion Darja Semenistaja to reach semis

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Teen sensation Lilli Tagger scripted an incredible comeback victory over second seed Darja Semenistaja in the quarterfinal of the L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series here on Friday.

Mananchaya Sawangkaew, Lanlana Tararudee and Fangran Tian also advanced to the semifinals of the singles draw with wins over their respective opponents.

In the doubles, Nicole Fossa Huergo and Mananchaya Sawangkaew booked their spot in the final.

In an engaging clash, the 17-year-old Tagger faced her toughest test yet as she went up against 2024 edition champion Semenistaja.

Tagger made an adjustment mid-game to wrestle back control after losing the first set. She showcased why she's regarded as one of the most exciting prospects on the circuit, playing more slice shots and negating Semenistaja's movement throughout. The Austrian ended up winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the semifinal.

The day's action got underway with last edition's finalist Mananchaya Sawangkaew facing ninth seed Tatiana Prozorova. Sawangkaew, who was also last season's runner up, won the first set comfortably, as the 22-year-old Prozorova struggled to find her rhythm and committed multiple unforced errors.

Despite showing some resolve and taking the lead in the second set, Prozorova struggled to convert crucial games and eventually fell short in straight sets, losing 6-1, 6-4.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated match-up between third seed Leolia Jeanjean and fifth seed Lanlana Tararudee was played on Court 1. World No. 129 Tararudee fought back after losing a closely contested first set and ended up winning the next two sets comfortably in a match that lasted for 2 hours and 17 minutes. The Thailand player scripted a memorable comeback win, prevailing 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. In another high-octane match, China’s Fangran Tian continued her dream run in the tournament as she edged past Japan’s Mei Yamaguchi in a two hour 38-minute match under the lights, winning 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.

In the first semifinal of the doubles main draw, Nicole Fossa Huergo and Mananchaya Sawangkaew clinched a hard-fought win against the pair of Hiroko Kuwata and Park So-hyun, wrapping up the day's action with a 6-4, 6-7 (7-4), (10-5) win to book their place in the final.