Teen shuttler Naishaa loses in Kumamoto Masters Japan qualifiers

Kumamoto (Japan), Nov 11 (PTI) Teenage Indian shuttler Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye failed to qualify for the main draw of the Kumamoto Masters Japan after suffering a straight game loss to New Zealand's Shaunna LI in the qualifiers here on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old Indian went down 17-21 18-21 to her higher ranked opponent in 32 minutes in the women's singles qualification round of the Super 500 tournament.

India will thus have no representation in the women's singles event while Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will begin their men's singles campaign in the USD 475,000 event on Wednesday.