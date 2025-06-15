Teenage archers Gatha, Sharvari, Prithika win trials for WC; Verma, Das, Madhura miss out

Pune, Jun 15 (PTI) The selection trials for the upcoming archery World Cup Stage 4 and the World Championship saw dramatic upsets as seasoned Abhishek Verma and three-time Olympian Atanu Das failed to make the cut, while four uncapped players -- including three teenagers -- booked their berths.

Among the standout performers were Maharashtra's 15-year-olds Gatha Khadake and Sharvari Shende, who secured spots in the four-member women’s recurve team, finishing behind veterans Deepika Kumari and Ankita Bhakat.

Sharvari and Gatha, who will also represent India at the Youth and Cadet World Championships respectively, had topped the qualification round, ahead of former World No. 1 Deepika (third) and Ankita (fourth).

However, in the elimination rounds, Deepika edged out Gatha before going on to top the trials with 16.5 points. Ankita (13.75), Gatha (13), and Sharvari (11.75) filled the remaining three slots.

While all four will participate in the World Cup Stage 4 in Madrid (July 8–13), only the top three will compete at the the World Championship in Gwangju (September 5–12).

There was heartbreak for Atanu Das, who narrowly missed selection in the men's recurve by just 0.5 points.

Making a surprise entry was uncapped Army archer Rahul Singh, 20, who secured third place with 13.5 points behind Neeraj Chauhan (15) and Dhiraj Bommadevara (17), who topped the trials.

Veteran Tarundeep Rai, 41, also made the team, edging out Das with 12.5 points. The retired Army man Rai now represents his home state Sikkim.

In the compound section, the biggest shock came with the exclusion of World No. 7 Abhishek Verma, 2023 World champion Ojas Deotale, and Stage 2 gold medallist Madhura Dhamangaonkar.

Verma, who has struggled for form since his World Cup win in Medellin last year, finished a disappointing seventh with just 7.5 points.

World No. 173 Aman Saini made a remarkable comeback after three years, topping the men’s compound trials with 15.5 points. Saini, who last played for India in Paris in 2022, is yet to win a World Cup medal.

He was followed by Prathamesh Fuge (13.75), who returns after featuring in the 2024 World Cup and Finals.

Rishabh Yadav (13.5) and Priyansh (13) completed the four-member men’s compound team.

Former world champion Deotale finished fifth with 10.25 points.

In the women’s compound section, 16-year-old Prithika Pradeep emerged as the new face, joining veterans Jyothi Surekha Vennam (18.25) and Parneet Kaur (14) in the squad.

Prithika edged out Chikitha Taniparthi in a shoot-off for the third spot after both were tied at 12.25 points. She secured place in the World Championship-bound team.

Teams Recurve, men: Dhiraj Bommadevara (SSCB), Neeraj Chauhan (AIPSCB), Rahul Singh (SSCB) and Tarundeep Rai (Sikkim); women: Deepika Kumari (PSPB), Ankita Bhakat (Jharkhand), Gatha Khadake 15 years(Maharashtra) and Sharvari Shende 15 years (Maharashtra).

Compound, men: Aman Saini (Delhi), Prathamesh Fuge (Maharashtra), Rishabh Yadav (Haryana) and Priyansh (Delhi); women: Jyothi Surekha Vennam (AAI), Parneet Kaur (Punjab), Prithika Pradeep (Maharashtra) and Chikitha Taniparthi 20 years (Telengana). PTI TAP AT AT