Tejaswin Shankar breaks his own national record at Wieslaw Czapiewski Memorial

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Tejaswin Shankar broke his own national record in decathlon while finishing fourth at the Wieslaw Czapiewski Memorial in Poland on Sunday and became the first Indian athlete to score 7800 points in the gruelling 10 discipline event.

He amassed 7826 points in the competition, a World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold level meet.

In the last even -- 1500m -- Shankar set a personal best of 4:31.80. Shankar held the decathlon national record at 7666 points, achieved at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China..

At the end of day one of competition, the 26-year-old Indian topped the standings after accumulating 4292 points. He'd also clocked a personal best of 11.02s in 100m which was the first of the 10 events in the sport.

Tejaswin opened with a personal best in the 100m. In the long jump, he maintained the momentum with a season best effort of 7.57m, just five cm shy of his personal best of 7.62m set in 2023..

In short put, he managed a modest 12.62m, which was below his season best. And then in high jump, he cleared 2.18m. PTI .

