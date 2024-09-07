Telangana CM announces Rs one cr cash award, govt job for Deepthi Jeevanji

Hyderabad, Sep 7 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday announced a cash award of Rs one crore, 500 sq yards of land at Warangal and a suitable post in Group-II Services for Deepthi Jeevanji, who won a bronze medal in the Paris Paralympics.

Jeevanji called on the chief minister here.

Reddy also announced Rs 10 lakh to her coach N Ramesh, a Dronacharya awardee, an official release said.

Deepthi Jeevanji , India's world champion, won a bronze medal in the women's 400m T20 category race, clocking 55.82 seconds in the Paris Paralympics recently.

Jeevanji, who turns 21 later this month, finished behind Yuliia Shuliar (55.16 seconds) of Ukraine and world record holder Aysel Onder (55.23) of Turkey.

T20 category is meant for athletes with intellectual impairment.