Telangana CM orders probe into Sunrisers Hyderabad's allegations against HCA over free passes

Hyderabad, Mar 31 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday ordered an inquiry into Sunrisers Hyderabad seeking intervention of cricket governing bodies to halt the recurring “blackmailing tactics” by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), official sources said on Monday.

The state unit, however, denied all all such charges by the franchise.

In a letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council, Sunrisers Hyderabad alleged that the HCA was "threatening" the franchise, primarily for more complimentary tickets (free passes).

The franchise also stated that it would consider shifting its its home matches to another state if the issue persisted.

Meanwhile, HCA president A Jagan Mohan Rao denied all allegations, saying that no such demands were made to the franchise. PTI SJR VVK OZ OZ