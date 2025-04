Jhansi, 6 (Apr) Telangana, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu secured their first wins in the in the 15th Hockey India Senior Men's National Championship here on Sunday.

In the first match between Telangana and Uttarakhand, the former proved to be the better side on display as it won 4-0.

In the other match, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu defeated Assam 2-1.