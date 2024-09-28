Telangana Golconda Masters: Angad Cheema emerges joint leader along with N Thangaraja

Hyderabad, Sep 28 (PTI) Chandigarh’s Angad Cheema carded an impressive five-under 65 to emerge as co-leader Sri Lankan N Thangaraja at the Rs 1 crore Telangana Golconda Masters being played at the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) course. Thangaraja, the overnight leader by four shots, posted a one-under 69 in round three to share the lead along with Cheema with a total card of 14-under 196.

Kolkata’s Shankar Das returned the day’s best score of 64 to gain 12 spots and end the day in tied third position at 12-under 198. PGTI Ranking leader Veer Ahlawat’s 66 saw him rise two places to tied third.

Cheema (68-63-65), who was overnight tied second and four behind leader Thangaraja, came within sniffing distance of the lead early in the day thanks to his four birdies over the first six holes where he landed a couple of approach shots within three feet of the pin.

A bogey on the 10th couldn’t halt Angad’s progress as his ball-striking precision continued on the Par-4 14th where he drove the back edge of the green to pick up another stroke.

Thirty-four-year-old Cheema, who won a title each on the PGTI and the PGTI Feeder Tour in his rookie season in 2013, grabbed the sole lead with a chip-in for eagle on the 17th. However, a bogey on the closing 18th saw Angad drop back into the joint lead.

Angad, currently fourth on the PGTI 'Order of Merit' with five top-10s in the season and now looking to end his 11-year victory drought, said, “The game’s been good. The few things that I worked on recently have helped my game. There are still some areas that need to be sharpened." “The first five holes on this course are a tough stretch so picking up birdies there served as a big boost for me today. I struck it really well today and kept it in play throughout. I hope to continue doing the same tomorrow.

“The course is in fantastic condition despite the heavy rains recently. The HGA has done a great job to keep the course in good shape.” Four-time PGTI winner Thangaraja (65-62-69) started well as he converted two short birdie putts on the first five holes. A couple of missed chip-putts then cost the 43-year-old from Colombo two bogeys. But Thanga’s birdie on the 13th ensured that he ended the day as joint leader.

“I struggled with the driver today and kept finding the rough. I couldn’t capitalize with my tee shots especially on the Par-5s. That made all the difference. However, there’s still a lot of golf to be played. Hopefully, I can regain my lost touch in the final round,” Thangaraja said after third round.

Karan Pratap Singh (67) and Saarthak Chhibber (68) were tied for fifth at 11-under 199.

Hyderabad-based professional Mohd Azhar (65) was placed tied 17th at seven-under 203.