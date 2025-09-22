Telangana Golconda Masters to feature 123 golfers

Hyderabad, Sep 22 (PTI) Top Indian golfers including Arjun Prasad, Udayan Mane, and Angad Chema will compete in the Rs one crore Telangana Golconda Masters, which tees off on Tuesday at the Hyderabad Golf Association.

The prominent foreign players in the field are Czech Republic's Stepan Danek, Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain, Italy's Federico Zucchetti, Nepal’s Subash Tamang and Uganda’s Joshua Seale, according to PGTI.

The local challenge will be led by Hyderabad-based golfers, with professionals Mohd Azhar, Vishesh Sharma, Rupinder Singh Gill and Rahul Malik joined by amateurs Tarun Ajay, T Rishab Singh and Saatvic Kumar Singh.

The tournament will see a field of 123 golfers in action.

"It is a proud moment for us to welcome some of the country’s finest golfing talent to our course. This tournament is a great opportunity for our members to witness top-tier competition and it also showcases our magnificent golf course to a global audience through the Live Telecast. We look forward to an exciting week of world-class golf," HGA president BVK Raju said.

The tournament is promoted by the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation. PTI AT AT TAP