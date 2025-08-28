Telangana keen to host Commonwealth Games, Olympics

Hyderabad, Aug 28 (PTI) The Sports Hub of Telangana on Thursday passed a resolution, in its inaugural board meeting here, to host major sports competitions such as Khelo India, Commonwealth and Olympics in the state.

The Board also resolved to form sub-committees to focus on effective maintenance of stadiums, improving sporting facilities, training players and coaches as well as to prepare action plans for implementing the various aspects of Telangana Sports Policy, an official release said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said his vision is to establish Hyderabad as a preferred destination for sports through its robust policy and overall ecosystem, positioning the city on the national and international stage.

He also expressed his desire to foster a strong sporting culture, emulating the widespread IT culture in the state, with all families wanting their children to pursue careers in the field, the release said.

According to Reddy, the state’s budget for sports has been increased by sixteen times compared with the past. Besides extending incentives to sportspersons who performed well at the national and international levels, government jobs have also been provided.

Despite having significant sports facilities and stadiums in the state, there is a lack of proportionate coaches.

Adding to this, the coaches have to be trained to match the international sports standards, he acknowledged.

Reddy urged the Board to formulate an action plan to this effect, for the next three years to ensure effective utilisation of the wide-scale sports facilities and stadiums across Hyderabad and Telangana, and to place the state among the top sporting destinations.