Telangana wants to host Khelo India Games: State sports minister Srihari

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Telangana Sports and Animal Husbandry Minister Vakiti Srihari on Friday urged Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to allocate the eighth edition of Khelo India to the state and sanction funds for sports infrastructure development.

During a meeting at Mandaviya's official residence in New Delhi, Srihari reiterated Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's earlier request to host the prestigious national sports event in Telangana.

"We met the Union Minister for Sports and requested him to allocate the upcoming 8th edition of Khelo India to Telangana. Earlier, the Chief Minister had also made a similar request. I explained that Telangana is fully equipped and an ideal venue to host the next edition," Srihari told mediapersons after the meeting.

The minister also sought financial assistance to upgrade sports schools across the state, including facilities in Hakimpet, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Wanaparthy and other districts.

Highlighting the state government's commitment to sports development, Srihari said Reddy has been personally monitoring the preparation of the State Sports Policy and ensuring proper planning for new stadium construction.

"We presented Telangana's Sports Policy to the Union Minister and sought financial support," he added.

The Union Minister responded positively to the requests and assured a three-day visit to Telangana, Srihari said.

Telangana Sports Authority Chairman Shivasena Reddy, who accompanied the minister, said they discussed several pending issues related to sports infrastructure development.

"We requested funds for basic facilities at the Hockey Academy in Wanaparthy, laying of turfs in sports schools, and equipment for institutions in Nalgonda, Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar, Jadcherla and other regions," he said.

The delegation also informed the Union Minister about ongoing efforts to establish a Sports University in Telangana and sought his co-operation for the project.

A P Jithender Reddy, Telangana Government's Special Representative in New Delhi and Sports Advisor, and Dr Gaurav Uppal, Secretary for Coordination of Central Government Projects and Sponsored Schemes, were also present at the meeting. PTI LUX KHS KHS