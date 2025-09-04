Telugu Titans register first win of season

Visakhapatnam, Sep 4 (PTI) Telugu Titans clinched their first win of the Pro Kabaddi League season with a 37-32 triumph over Jaipur Pink Panthers here on Thursday.

Skipper Vijay Malik and raider Bharat Hooda's eight points each and Ajit Pawar's High Five helped the Telugu Titans grab two points even as Nitin Kumar Dhankar's 13 points went in vain.

Telugu Titans managed to edge ahead 7-5, with their defence holding firm and denying their opponents' raiders much room to operate.

Hooda stamped his authority on the contest with impactful raids. He sent Ronak Singh and Meetu to the bench in a two-point strike and followed it up with another successful raid that dismissed Sahil Satpal.

The Panthers, however, found a spark in defence when Rawal executed a brilliant Super Tackle on Hooda, briefly swinging momentum back their way.

However, Hooda's sharp raiding ensured the Titans held on to a slender lead, keeping the pressure firmly on the two-time champions.

The third phase of the contest saw the Panthers push hard to reduce the deficit, with Nitin leading their charge.

With the match hanging in the balance, Nitin started off the fourth quarter with a Super Raid that reduced the Titans to just one player.

However, in response, Hooda got a Super Raid as well, getting Sahil Satpal and Reza Mirbagheri, along with a bonus point.

As the match entered the final three minutes, Nitin completed his Super 10 with yet another multi-point raid that got Ankit and Avi Duhan. This reduced the deficit to just three points.

But Vijay put the nail on the coffin with a Super Raid, to give Titans' their first victory in seven matches against the two-time champions.