Telugu Titans, Tamil Thalaivas to start PKL season 12 on National Sports Day

Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) The 12th season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will begin on the National Sports Day on August 29 with a clash between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas.

Sports legends including Pullela Gopichand, Dhanraj Pillay, Rajasthan Royals' teen batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and kabaddi icon Pardeep Narwal will be present at the launch, PKL said in a press release on Tuesday.

The star-studded line-up will stand together for the national anthem before action gets underway.

"On the auspicious occasion of National Sports Day, it is only fitting that this season of the Pro Kabaddi League begins in the presence of legends who have shaped India's sporting journey.

"Their legacy reflects the very spirit PKL celebrates — honouring our roots while taking kabaddi to new heights. We’re privileged to have them with us as we usher in another thrilling season," said Anupam Goswami, business head, Mashal and league commissioner of Pro Kabaddi.

The season 12 will also see new competitive formats. For the first time, all matches will produce a result with tiebreakers deciding drawn games even during the league stage.

A new 'play-in' phase has been introduced between the league and playoffs: the top two teams will qualify directly for the playoffs; third and fourth will contest a mini-qualifier; while teams ranked 5th–8th will battle in the play-in. PTI AH DDV