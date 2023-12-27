Telugu Yoddhas dominate Rajasthan Warriors in UKK

Cuttack, Dec 27 (PTI) Telugu Yoddhas came up with a dominating effort to register a 38-28 win over Rajasthan Warriors in an Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 match here on Wednesday.

It was Yoddhas second win of the on-going season.

Rahul Mandal was the star of the match for the Yoddhas with 10 points.

Pratik Waikar and Aditya Ganpule also contributed to the team's victory by staying on the mat for more than 3.95 minutes to earn dream run bonus points during defence.

The Warriors took a dream run bonus point early on in the first turn before the Telugu outfit fought back valiantly and claimed 18 points while chasing.

The Yoddhas showcased the same determination when they switched to defence as they earned two dream run bonus points, allowing Rajasthan to grab only 12 points.

The Yoddhas took a significant lead after scoring 18 points in the third turn of the second innings.

Rajasthan earned a dream run bonus point but they failed to surpass Telugu's score in the last turn, managing only 14 points.

Rajasthan will now take on Chennai Quick Guns on Friday, while Telugu Yoddhas will be up against table-toppers Gujarat Giants. PTI UNG SSC SSC