Tendulkar calls for introspection, Sehwag says 'upgrade against spin' after unprecedented defeat

Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) India's former cricketers fell into stunned silence in the immediate aftermath of the unmitigated disaster against New Zealand here on Sunday. But once they have gathered their thoughts, they pulled no punches while reviewing the team's debacle.

The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh called for "introspection", urged the team management to stop "needless experimentation" in the Test format and start playing on better pitches.

India faced a humiliating 0-3 whitewash at home for the first time ever after suffering a 25-run defeat in the third Test against a New Zealand side that arrived here on the back of a 0-2 loss to Sri Lanka.

"Losing 3-0 at home is a tough pill to swallow, and it calls for introspection. Was it lack of preparation, was it poor shot selection, or was it lack of match practice?" Tendulkar posted on X.

Set a target of 147 on a crumbling Wankhede pitch, India lasted just 29.1 overs to be bowled out for 121, making it the lowest target to be successfully defended against them at home.

Rishabh Pant (64), who struck fifties in both the innings, was the only batter to show some fight, while Shubman Gill (90) was the top-scorer in India's first innings.

"@ShubmanGill showed resilience in the first innings, and @RishabhPant17 was brilliant in both innings -- his footwork made a challenging surface look like a different one altogether. He was simply superb," Tendulkar noted.

Terming it a terrible show by Rohit Sharma's team, former India opener Sehwag wrote on Instagram: "While as supporters it's imperative to support the team but this has been a terrible performance from our team.

"The skill to play spin certainly needs an upgrade and certain experimentations are good for the shorter format but in Test cricket doing some needless experimentations just for the sake of it was indeed poor.

"Congratulations to Tom Latham and his @blackcapsnz boys on doing what is a dream for every visiting team and no other could conquer in this way." The crushing blow not only toppled India from the top of the World Test Championship standings but also exposed severe cracks in their batting against spin as New Zealand tweakers grabbed 37 out of 57 Indian wickets.

Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santer with 13 wickets was the wrecker-in-chief in the second Test in Pune, and in his absence in Mumbai following a side strain, Ajaz Patel led the charge with an extraordinary 11-wicket match haul.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh said on these kind of pitches "anyone can get anyone out" and teams don't need legends like Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, or Saqlain Mushtaq to take wickets.

"Turning pitches becoming ur own enemy #INDvsNZTEST Congratulations NZ you outplayed us. Been saying from many years. Team India needs to play on better pitches. These turning pitches making every batsman look very ordinary," Harbhajan wrote on X.

"Earlier generations batsmen never played on these kind of tracks. These tracks are prepared for 2/3 day Test matches. You don't need Murli, Warne or Saqi on these pitches to get the teams out. Anyone can get anyone out." Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan highlighted the lack of red-ball cricket for the senior India batters as one of the reasons for the debacle.

"This is embarrassing display by team India at home. Lot to ponder over by the decision makers. Well done New Zealand on such a terrific performance.

"Had a solid conversation with @iamyusufpathan bhai yesterday. He made a valid point about domestic cricket – we're either playing on grassy pitches or flat tracks, but rarely on turning surfaces anymore. Plus, top players aren't playing domestic cricket. This could hurt us in the long run." Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar added, "And with that we come to the end of a long phase of rank turners in India." Reactions also came from overseas with former England captain Michael Vaughan saying the Indian batters now struggle like most teams against spin.

"To win in India is incredible but to deliver a clean sweep is remarkable... has to be the greatest ever Test series victory. India now have a group of batters that struggle like most teams against spin...," Vaughan wrote.

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop posted: "Amazing from New Zealand. A population of less than 6 million. No Kane Williamson. They have conquered an unenviable task, and both men's and women's teams have had an historic and proud few weeks." The win was doubly special for New Zealand who had landed on Indian shores after suffering a 0-2 whitewash in Sri Lanka.

"A once in a lifetime kind of win for New Zealand! From being whitewashed in Sri Lanka to whitewashing India, just WOW. What a turnaround by the Kiwis! A historic moment in New Zealand cricket history!" former Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga wrote.

Former New Zealand left-arm pacer Mitchell McClenaghan wrote: "Arguably @BLACKCAPS best win of all time. Unbelievable." "Great series win for New Zealand, incredible performance! India will go to Australia with a massive point to prove!" pointed out former coach Mickey Arthur. PTI TAP TAP AH AH