Tendulkar guided us through operational challenges of a new venue: ISPL's Dipak Chauhan

Surat, Feb 7 (PTI) The expert guidance of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar eased the operational hazards when the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) moved to Surat during the Season 3, reckoned Dipak Chauhan, its President of Operations.

After successfully conducting Season 2 in Thane, Maharashtra, the ISPL organisers moved to Surat for the next season after extensive study about the city and the stadium -- the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium here.

“Surat is a true sports-loving city. The fans' response was unexpected. But I would like to take Sachin sir's name first as he told us to try Surat. When the Season 2 was coming to an end in February (2025), Sachin sir told us to try Surat because he had played here,” Chauhan told PTI videos.

“He knew the conditions and the venue, so, nobody is better than Sachin sir to suggest a venue and guide us about the operational challenges here and overcome them. He suggested doing a check in the month of September, then in October and then in November.

"After that, we understood that there can't be a better venue. The safety protocol of the fans was in our mind. Crowd safety was a major concern for us but they responded very well,” he added.

Chauhan said the ISPL received excellent feedback from all players about the top-notch facilities and technology used during the matches.

“We decided from the start of Season 1 to set up an environment for the players which is no less than the biggest league in India. We have provided all the aspects like DRS, SpiderCam and Speed gun, which are not there in any other leagues like this.

"We have a speedometer and Vivek Shelar (Tiigers of Kolkata) bowled at 145 kmph, and the bowlers were very excited about it. Such facilities are not there even in many state-run leagues. Sachin sir, Ashish Shelar sir… they were particular that when a player moves from street to stadium, he should get the same set up and environment as in a professional league," he said.