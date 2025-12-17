Tendulkar meets T20 World Cup winning blind women's cricket team

Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) Legendary Sachin Tendulkar met the T20 World Cup-winning Indian Women's blind cricket team and praised their determination to overcome challenges and bring glory to the country.

The meeting between the former India cricketer and the women’s blind cricket team took place here at the MIG Cricket Club on Tuesday.

"The legend reminded the team that success brings with it greater responsibility. He said expectations would rise, and meeting them would demand even harder work and sharper focus," the organisers said in a statement.

"Emphasising that the World Cup victory was not an endpoint, he described it as the beginning of a longer journey, one that now carries the weight of inspiration for countless others," it added.

Deepika TC, the captain of the Indian women’s blind cricket team said, "We have always played with passion and belief, but hearing words of encouragement from him has touched our hearts deeply." PTI DDV AT AT