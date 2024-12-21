Tendulkar praises young girl's 'smooth, effortless' bowling; Zaheer echoes admiration

New Delhi: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has lauded a young girl's "smooth and effortless" bowling action, likening it to former India pacer Zaheer Khan, who too praised her technique in a social media exchange that created a lot of buzz.

On Friday, Tendulkar shared a video on 'X' featuring the young girl, Sushila Meena, delivering a ball with an extraordinarily fluid left-arm pace bowling action, reminiscent of Zaheer's signature style.

Tendulkar also tagged his longtime India teammate Zaheer in his video, which was in slow motion.

"Smooth, effortless, and lovely to watch! Sushila Meena's bowling action has shades of you, @ImZaheer. Do you see it too?" the Indian batting legend said in his post.

Responding to the post, Zaheer said: "You're spot on with that, and I couldn't agree more. Her action is so smooth and impressive—she's showing a lot of promise already!"

The barefooted Sushila, a Class 5 student from Rajasthan, showcased her natural flair and passion for the game, with her action, including a signature jump before delivery, bearing striking similarities to Zaheer's bowling style.

The video highlights the immense raw talent emerging from rural India, underscoring the country's potential in nurturing future cricket stars.

The interaction between Tendulkar and Zaheer has drawn widespread attention on social media, garnering lakhs of views and an outpouring of appreciation for the young bowler.