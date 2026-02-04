Tendulkar shares ideas on handling pressure with Mumbai players ahead of Ranji QF

Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) The legendary Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday shared his ideas on handling pressure and maintaining a winning mindset with the Mumbai players ahead of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Karnataka.

The 42-time winners Mumbai will take on the eight-time champions Karnataka in the quarterfinal of the 2025-26 season here at the MCA-BKC Ground from February 6-10.

The former Mumbai captain Tendulkar fielded questions from both the players as well as the coaching staff during their meeting at the BKC facility.

"We were lucky to be graced by Sachin sir's presence in the dressing room today (Wednesday). Rather than just a pep talk from him, it was more of Q&A session," Mumbai captain Shardul Thakur said in a statement.

"All players and respective coaches asked him (a) variety of questions. (The) questions were about approach, preparation, winning mindset and handling pressure in tough situations." "Sachin sir's guidance has always proved to be vital for Mumbai team and all the boys feel happy that they had some words of wisdom from the very best," added Thakur, who is back in the squad after an injury layoff along with India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for this knockout clash.