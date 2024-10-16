Tendulkar''s presence makes evening memorable for NCL champions Chicago Cricket Club

Dallas, Oct 16 (PTI) Legendary Sachin Tendulkar, presented the Championship trophy to the victorious Chicago Cricket Club as the National Cricket Championship ended on a memorable note.

Chicago clinched the title in a high-stakes final against the Atlanta Cricket Club at the University of Texas at Dallas, in what marked a landmark moment for USA cricket.

With more than 2.5 billion viewers tuning in globally, the NCL final captured the growing influence of cricket in the United States.

Fans at UT Dallas Cricket Stadium were treated to an exhilarating contest, with Chicago’s Leonardo Julien leading the charge. Julien’s explosive innings—scoring 61 runs off just 22 balls, including five boundaries and six towering sixes—earned him the Man of the Match award and propelled Chicago to a commanding victory.

Tendulkar's electric presence lifted the evening. As he presented the champions' trophy to Chicago’s head coach, Robin Uthappa, he also took time to interact with the crowd, shaking hands, posing for photos, and delighting fans with his graciousness. His connection with the crowd underscored the growing excitement surrounding the sport in the U.S.

"Cricket has given me so much, and to be here in Dallas, witnessing this incredible final and presenting the trophy, is truly humbling," Tendulkar said.

"This victory and the energy in the stadium show that cricket has a bright future in America." NCL Chairman Arun Agarwal echoed the sentiment, describing the moment as a turning point for cricket in the U.S.

"This championship goes beyond just a win—it’s a defining moment for the rise of cricket in America," Agarwal said. "With billions watching globally, this final shows how much progress we’ve made, and this is just the beginning of something truly special." The NCL, known for its innovative Sixty Strikes format, has quickly gained attention by merging world-class cricket with cultural entertainment.

The 2024 season featured retired international cricket stars like Shahid Afridi, Suresh Raina, and the semi-retired Shakib Al Hasan, with cricket legends such as Sunil Gavaskar, Wasim Akram, and Sir Vivian Richards serving as mentors.

The league’s broadcast partnerships with ESPN, SKY Sports, and Sony Max have brought NCL matches to millions, accelerating the sport’s growth in the U.S.

As the NCL continues to expand its influence, Chicago Cricket Club's championship win, with Tendulkar at the helm of the celebration, marks a significant milestone in cricket's journey to becoming a major force in U.S. sports.