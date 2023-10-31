Tendulkar's statue inside Wankhede Stadium to be inaugurated ahead of India vs Sri Lanka World Cup tie

Mumbai, Oct 31 (PTI) A life-size statue of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will be inaugurated on Wednesday on the eve of the World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium here.

Advertisment

It was revealed earlier this year that the statue of Tendulkar, who turned 50 in April, would be installed inside the stadium and finishing touches to the same were being given here on Tuesday.

The statue depicting the legendary batter in motion of playing a stroke is placed next to the Sachin Tendulkar stand.

The inauguration ceremony of Tendulkar's statue will be attended by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the legendary Tendulkar, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, treasurer Ashish Shelar along with officials from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), president Amol Kale, secretary Ajinkya Naik and other members of the apex council.

The statue has been made by Pramod Kamble, a painter-sculptor from Ahmednagar in the state.

Tendulkar's statue, at his homeground Wankhede Stadium, is being installed nearly 10 years after he played his last game for India here, against the West Indies in a two-match Test series in November 2013. PTI DDV SSC SSC