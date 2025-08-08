Tennis player-turner pro rally driver, Gaurav Gill eyeing his fourth APRC title

Medan (Indonesia), Aug 8 (PTI) Gaurav Gill once loved sending down booming serves on the tennis court but as years went by, zooming cars down the treacherous tracks became a passion for India's most decorated rally driver, who is a bonafide Asia Pacific Rally Championship legend. Returning to the APRC circuit after seven years, Gill must have had a feeling of deja vu, having won his maiden round at this very country at Makassar 17 years back in 2008.

Gill will start as a favourite while the combo of Team JK Tyre and Vamcy Merla Motorsports unleashes a formidable five-car challenge at the event.

Gill has teamed up with his French co-driver Florian Barral as they will look to harness the power of a Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo in the premier category.

As he took a trip down the memory lane, Gill recollected his journey from courts to the dusty tracks that made him one of India's foremost champions in motorsports.

"Actually, I was a very successful tennis player. I was a seeded player (at junior level) and I was pursuing it since I was 6 years old. My uncle Upkar Gill was quite a successful driver. Seeing him and multiple time National Rally champion Hari Singh drive, I grew interest in motorsport," Gill told PTI in an interview on the sidelines of the Sumatera Utara Rally, the third round of APRC which began here on Friday with the ceremonial start.

"They used to come to my house, and they were very young at that time and for us they were like, wow, you know, these are Gods. I want to be like him, that's how children looks upto elders.

"I had race cars in the house. So, obviously for me, it's a natural progression as a child to get behind the wheels and move in that direction. It motivated me to be a race car driver as I actually found it to be a very flamboyant career." An Arjuna awardee in 2019, only athlete from motorsports till date, Gill won the APRC title thrice in the past in 2013, 2016 and 2018.

"Because I can achieve whatever I want to achieve is for my self-satisfaction. But when this happens, it is happening for the community. It is not only for me," Gill said.

While motorsport is a costly passion, people are making careers out of it, said Gill.

"I would like to say it (Arjuna award) was not just for me. It was for the motorsport. Because you get recognition for the sport. Everyone understands that this is not only an entertainment or a racing weekend for some rich kids or rich boys. You make a career out of it. Work hard for it." Gill counted the sacrifices which a rider or a driver needs to make in his arduous journey.

"I have gone through so many accidents, crashes, surgeries, yet I am here racing again. It is a lot of sacrifice in life. Staying away from family just like any other sport," he said.

Gill said if an individual aspires he or she can make a career in motorsports, like any other sports.

"It is a sport, it is a career that you can choose. You can make a full-time career out of it. And if you click well, it pays way more than anything else also at the top level or at par with some competitors also easily if you can. It depends on what kind of discipline you are in," he said.

"Like I did, I made a full-time career out of it. The grid is tripled now. From where we were, we started with 20-25 cars and in the grid today we have 75 cars." Asked about his future plans, 43-year-old Gill said he will quit the day he feels someone is ready to take his place.

"Well, I want to keep driving as long as I want because this is what I love to do. Like I said, I still drive like I stole it. I am still as passionate as I was. I will continue to drive as long as I wish to because I know I can drive at the top level even now in terms of speed." "But yes, if I see any talent coming up, I will always be available to help them or maybe give up my seat to let them drive also," he said. The 43-year-old is one of the favourites to win the title here, but he remained practical. "Well, actually, the car is new but I've driven this kind of spec car before. So, it's not entirely new but, like I said, it's been a bit of a time gap since I drove it. I think the bigger challenge is the terrain here rather than me adapting to the car," he said. "That is even bigger because it's so unpredictable that we can go out into the race with sun out, blaring heat and in one hour it could turn into a complete thunderstorm or a downpour and change the track conditions, completely flip it."