Tennis Premier League to be held in Ahmedabad from December 9-14

Mumbai, Sep 1 (PTI) The seventh edition of the Tennis Premier League will be held in Ahmedabad from December 9-14 at the Gujarat University Stadium.

The eight-team competition will feature players with ATP rankings between 30 and 50 alongside Indian players including two-time Grand Slam winner Rohan Bopanna.

It is for the first time that the competition will be held outside Maharashtra.

"Over the past year, Tennis Premier League has deepened its association with the Gujarat State Tennis Association by conducting tournaments across age groups and supporting young players through the Race to Gold Scholarships, thereby strengthening its grassroots presence in the state," the league said in a release.