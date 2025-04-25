Tennis star Muguruza joins hands with Laureus to foster social sustainability

Madrid, April 25 (PTI) Former world No.1 women's tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza and footballer Kosovare Asllani, who has played in the top divisions of Spain, England, France, Italy and the USA, have joined forces with Laureus and its sustainability partner, EY, at the Laureus World Sports Awards earlier this week..

Both two-time Grand Slam champion Muguruza and Asllani, who capped 192 times for the Sweden women's national football team, are Laureus Ambassadors with a history of advocacy..

They chose the 25th anniversary of Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid to convene a panel of changemakers including representatives from NGOs, elite sporting events and industry with the goal of developing actionable strategies that can be adopted across sport to foster social sustainability.

'Local to Global – Sport as a Catalyst for a Better World’ was presented by Laureus and EY at the Palacio de Cibeles of this year's Laureus World Sports Awards, attended by the world's greatest athletes.

The conversation spotlighted real-world examples of sport transforming communities, fostering inclusion, resilience, education, and health outcomes, both through community initiatives and also major international events.

At the close of the session, Muguruza and Asllani had aligned this diverse group of stakeholders around common strategies aimed at bringing these different sectors together in ways that benefit all of them – and the planet.

By building social engagement opportunities into elite sporting events such as the Mutua Madrid Open, athletes, community programmes and the events themselves can align their shared aim of promoting social sustainabity..

As well as Muguruza and Asllani, expert contributors included Alicia Rubí (EY Partner and sustainability expert), Gerard Tsobanian (CEO of Madrid Trophy Promotions, which present top sporting events), and Motlatsi Nkhahle (Director of NGO Kick4Life, later announced as the winner of the Laureus Sport for Good Award).

Panellists explored topics including ethical leadership, diversity and inclusion, environmental action, and the role of strategic partnerships in scaling impact.