Tenzin Pema, fighting the odds to break the glass ceiling

Jaipur: The life of Tenzin Pema, the first Tibetan professional Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter, is an inspiring story of rising above innumerable personal and professional hurdles to break the glass ceiling.

The 30-year-old has carved a career in combat sports, earning a silver medal at the Wushu International Championship in Moscow (2019), silver in the World Kickboxing K1 Championship (2018), and a gold in the Kickboxing State Championship (2017).

She has also earned medals in multiple professional MMA bouts at various levels.

But all these accolades came to Pema, an orphan, after supporting herself doing various daily jobs such as maid, babysitter and milking cows from the age of 10.

"I grew up in difficult circumstances, working part-time jobs to meet my expenses, in addition to my studies to fulfil my dream of becoming a professional fighter," Pema recalled.

But why did she want to become a fighter? Pema said she wanted to prove to herself and to the world that she was "worthy" after years of struggles and trauma.

However, the path to realising her dream was not an easy one, as she had to face constant bullying for being a woman, for her looks and origin.

"People did not understand what being a Tibetan meant" she said, but those early struggles were her biggest source of inspiration.

"Fighter's life is not easy. It is full of pain, perseverance, and an unbreakable will to rise after every fall." But the turning point in Pema's life and career came in 2019 when she bagged a silver medal at the Wushu Championship in Russia, which made the then Sports Minister Anurag Thakur take notice of her.

"I fought for three years to receive a scholarship but after the intervention of the then sports minister Anurag Thakur, I received my scholarship and I will always be thankful to him for the help," she said.

However, Pema, rather painfully, admits that people often do not understand that effort that goes into becoming a fighter.

"They do not see the journey — the pain, the sacrifice, the struggles we face even before stepping into the ring.

“Dedication, sacrifice and preparation are the unseen parts of being a fighter,” she said.

Now, Pema is determined to impart the lessons that she learned to a new generation. It’s her passion now.

She is training a group of young women in MMA and believes that it can strengthen their body and mind.

"Self-defence is crucial for women. I have seen young girls' confidence soars after just a few months of training.

"It's not just about punches and kicks, it's about owning your space, learning to say 'No' and knowing you can defend yourself in any situation," she said.

But Pema has a word of caution for aspiring fighters.

MMA demands relentless commitment and its own perils. She had experienced this first hand in 2019 when she had to spend a week in the Intensive Care Unit after suffering an injury during a fight.

"MMA requires 100 percent dedication. Injuries are frequent, and you are constantly pushed to your limits," she explained.

But Pema has successfully broken that barrier, and now stands as a shining beacon of 'Nari Shakti.'