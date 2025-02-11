Test cricket still ultimate for me, hunger to make comeback alive: Rahane

Kolkata, Feb 11 (PTI) Out-of-favour India batter Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday reaffirmed his love for Test cricket and said his hunger to make a comeback to the national team remains intact.

The 36-year-old last played a Test for India in July 2023, during the West Indies tour, but his form in domestic cricket has been exceptional across formats this season.

"I am batting well now. Mushtaq Ali went very well. I have scored runs in earlier matches. I am happy with my batting," Rahane said following Mumbai's entry into the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy with victory over Haryana here.

Leading Mumbai from the front, Rahane scored a brilliant second-innings century to script a stunning comeback, sealing a 152-run win.

Rahane, who was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL auction, has been in red-hot form in his last 10 innings, registering three 90-plus scores, one 80-plus knock, and now a century in the quarterfinal.

"Domestic cricket has given me everything and because of that I still have that passion. I still have that love for the game. I respect Test cricket.

"I don't know what will happen in the future. But abhi bhi cricket bacha hai mere mein (there's still cricket left in me). As you all can see, I am playing with all my heart." Rahane further said his focus remains on giving his best every time he steps onto the field.

"I always think that I should play cricket with a good attitude and give more than 100 per cent. Whatever happens in the future, no one can stop it. My job is to play cricket with a good attitude. And, whatever happens in the future will be good.

"If you are not hungry, then there is nothing inside. So, you should be hungry to play. But, right now, my mind is in domestic cricket.

"Batting, bowling, and performance can always go up and down. But for me strength is my attitude. And, I play with this passion. As I said, for me, Test cricket is always at the top.

And, that hunger is still alive. The fire inside me is still alive." The seasoned campaigner added, "But, for me, it's all about giving my best for Mumbai. As I said, you never know what will happen in the future. Times change. So, it's all about giving my best, and keep improving day by day," he added.

Rahane credited his team-first mentality for his unwavering passion for the game.

"I think my focus has always been on the team. I want to develop this team in the same way. Everyone's focus is on the team. There is no one greater than the team," said Rahane, who led India to a glorious Test series in Australia in 2020-21 in Virat Kohli's absence.

"I do what is necessary for the team. As long as you are on the field, you have to give your best. Batting, bowling, and fielding are the things you can control." India's next Test assignment is against England in June, marking the start of a new World Test Championship cycle. Asked whether he is eyeing a comeback there, Rahane refused to read much into it.

"That's in June. There's still a lot of time.

"Right now, we have a Ranji Trophy semifinal to play. We'll go home tomorrow, take a couple of days off, and then focus on the next match," he said.

With Shreyas Iyer released by KKR and now leading Punjab Kings, the KKR captaincy remains vacant. Both Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer are seen as frontrunners for the role.

But Rahane dismissed any discussions with the franchise regarding the captaincy.

"No such talks have taken place yet. No one knows anything as of now.

"When it happens, you'll get to know before me. And then, you'll call me to congratulate me." Asked whether he was mentally prepared for the role if given the chance, Rahane responded with confidence.

"I have seen every situation. I have captained before, played in different conditions, and know how to handle responsibility.

"So, whatever responsibility is given to me, I am ready for it. But maybe you all will know before me..." On his captaincy philosophy, he said: "As a captain, you have to evolve. Understanding every player's mindset is crucial.

"My job is to bring out the best in my teammates, to give them confidence, so they can go ahead and play great cricket.

"It's never about one individual, it's about how the team performs together. If you want to achieve a big goal, you need the entire team, not just one player." The BCCI has mandated that senior players participate in domestic cricket, and Rahane welcomed the move.

"For the last two-three years, BCCI has been insisting that available players must play domestic cricket. This is a very positive step.

"When experienced players participate, it helps the younger guys learn. We all came through domestic cricket, and playing here gives us valuable game time.

"BCCI has made a great decision, and I believe this rule is helping Indian cricket grow." PTI TAP TAP AH AH