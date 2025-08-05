Test of skill and nerves: List of closely-fought series, from Gabba to Centurion to Mumbai

New Delhi: After 25 days of entrancing Test cricket, India and England shared the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2, adding another glossy page to the long-list of intensely-fought rubbers.

But it wasn't the first time that things went right down to the wire in the game's oldest format and left fans asking for more even after a lengthy series that lasted well over a month.

PTI collates a few memorable showdowns in the last decade and half that had the quintessential crests and troughs of Test cricket.

India vs Australia, 2020-21

Possibly, one of the best series in the history of the sport where India towered over several obstacles, including injuries to key players, to etch a 2-1 victory over Australia.

From the all-time low of 36/9 in Adelaide to the three-wicket Gabba heist, India, led by stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, quietly pulled the rug from under the feet of unsuspecting Aussies in their own backyard.

India vs Sri Lanka, 2015

This series, perhaps, marked the beginning of India's power run through Test cricket for the next decade under a new captain, Virat Kohli. Sri Lanka shocked India by 63 runs at Galle despite the latter taking a substantial 192-run lead.

But India imbibed Kohli's never-say-die attitude in the next two games in Colombo (at the P Sara Oval and SSC), winning them by 278 and 117 runs respectively to bag the series 2-1.

India vs South Africa 2010-11

It was the last Test series where the famed trio of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman made a collective impact.

After an innings and 25-run drubbing at Centurion, India came back strongly to win the Durban Test by 85 runs where Laxman made a 96 against the rampaging duo of Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel, a performance that will stand the test of time.

In the final Test at Cape Town, India had a full Day 5 to survive and they did it through Gautam Gambhir (68 off 184 balls), Dravid (31, 112 balls), Tendulkar (14 not out off 91 balls) and Laxman (32 not out off 67 balls).

Proteas spinner Paul Adams conceded just 29 runs off 30 overs with 19 maidens.

India vs England, 2011-12

The four-match series appeared to be travelling on the familiar route once India hammered England by nine wickets at Ahmedabad.

But inspired by Kevin Pietersen's hundred that was touched by genius, England under Alistair Cook stunned India by 10 wickets at Mumbai before eking out a seven-wicket victory at the Eden Gardens.

On a Nagpur flatbed, England easily drew the fourth Test to win the series 2-1, leaving India shattered. Joe Root made his debut in that Test.

Australia vs South Africa, 2016-17

It was a battle between new age pacers from South Africa and Australia. South Africa had Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander, while the Aussies showcased Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

The Proteas pacers had more fire in them as they scythed through opposition for wins at Perth and Hobart before the home side pulled one back in the day-night Test in Adelaide.

It was Australia's first home series defeat after 2008.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2017-18

Once New Zealand set foot in Abu Dhabi, predictions were on for a 3-0 whitewash against a spin-heavy Pakistan. But the Kiwis won the first Test by a slender margin of four runs, and Pakistan replied with an innings at 16-run victory at Dubai.

But in Abu Dhabi, the Kiwis found an unlikely hero in off-spinner William Somerville, who had played just six Tests in his short career at that stage. His seven-wicket match haul powered the visitors to a 123-run win and sealed the series 2-1 in their favour.

India vs England 2021-22

The series was held behind closed doors during the COVID-19 pandemic but it was a classic where the two teams traded blows like two snarling boxers.

After a rather mundane draw at Nottingham, it came alive with India's 151-run win at the Lord's, after which England retorted with an innings and 76-run drubbing at Leeds.

India won the fourth Test at the Oval by 157 runs before the tour was suspended in September 2021 due to members of the visiting team testing positive for COVID.

India were leading the five-match series 2-1 at that stage but England chased down 378 in the fifth Test at Birmingham that was held in July 2022.

Root and Jonny Bairstow made unbeaten hundreds as the series ended with a 2-2 scoreline much like this time.