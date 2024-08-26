Thaddea Lock and Megan Fudge win in Monsoon Pickleball Championship

Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) Thaddea Lock and Megan Fudge edged out Isha Lakhani and Sarah Burr in the final of the 30+ women's doubles category on the penultimate day of the Monsoon Pickleball Championship 2.0 here.

The bronze medallists in the category were Shraddha Damani/Johaan Fernandes and Priyanka Mehta/Hseih Yu.

The 30+ men's doubles witnessed a battle between Jason Taylor/Jai Greval and Purav Raja/Sahil Kukreja, where the former duo won gold.

Ryler De Heart/Himanshu Dewaskar and Dhiren Patel/Rob Nunnery picked up the bronze. PTI AH SSC SSC