Thaer Krouma extends contract with Mumbai City FC

Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) Syrian defender Thaer Krouma on Tuesday extended his contract with Mumbai City FC which will keep him at the club until the end of the upcoming ISL 2024-25 season.

Krouma had joined Mumbai City in January this year on a short-term contract which ended with the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

“Since his arrival, Krouma had become a key player for the Islanders, strengthening the team with his crucial play and contributions," the club said in a release.

In 13 games, Krouma made eight interceptions, 48 recoveries, and six blocks and was key to Mumbai's ISL Cup win.

He was a part of Syria’s impressive show in the 2024 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar as they conceded only two goals before bowing out with a loss to Iran in a penalty shootout in the round of 16.

Along with playing in Syria, Krouma has also featured in top divisions in Iraq, Lebanon and Bahrain.

He said, “The team has shown immense trust in me, and as we strive for more success this year, I am committed to giving my all for the club.” "Krouma is a solid and formidable defender who brings creativity to our game, fitting seamlessly into our system. Last season, he proved incredibly reliable,” said MCFC head coach Petr Kratky. PTI DDV 7/21/2024