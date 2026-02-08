Thailand's Mananchaya wins Mumbai Open tennis title

Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew found sweet redemption at the Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series, overcoming last year's runner-up heartbreak to claim the title by defeating Austrian teenager Lilli Tagger in Sunday's final.

The 23-year-old Thai star won 6-4, 6-3 to claim 125 ranking points and a winner's prize of USD 15,500, while 17-year-old Tagger earned 81 points and USD 8,400 for her runner-up finish.

In a thrilling doubles final, Elena Pridankina and Polina Iatcenko were crowned champions, edging past Mananchaya Sawangkaew and Nicole Fossa Huergo in a dramatic tie-breaker, 7-6 (7-3), 1-6, (10-5).

The winning duo took home 125 points and USD 6,000 in prize money, while the runners-up earned 81 points and USD 4,300 for their efforts.

The singles match began in tense fashion with neither player willing to yield an inch in the opening set. However, Mananchaya struck first, breaking serve at 4-4 before closing out the set.

Despite a valiant fight from Austrian teenager Tagger in the second set, she fell just short, as Mananchaya clinched victory in 1 hour and 25 minutes.

The doubles final went the distance, with last year's champion Elena Pridankina securing her second Mumbai Open doubles title in as many years, this time alongside fellow competitor Polina Iatcenko.

Results: (Final) Singles: Mananchaya Sawangkaew (Tha) bt Lilli Tagger (Aut): 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles: Elena Pridankina/Polina Iatcenko bt Mananchaya Sawangkaew/Nicole Fossa Huergo 7-6 (7-3), 1-6, (10-5).